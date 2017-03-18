Varsity Live Blog: Football

Keep up to date on all the Varsity football right here. The men’s seconds start the day at 9.45 kickoff, followed by the women’s at 11.35. The 1sts and 3rds are in action at 13.20. The intramural competition kicks off at 13.00.
Southampton have steadied the ship in the second-half, but Portsmouth aren’t allowing them much leeway at the moment.
Still 2-0 with most of the second half still to play.
Can Southampton claw back the deficit?
We’re about to find out – the second-half is underway.
Half-Time in the seconds football and Portsmouth lead 2-0.
According to our pitch-side reporter Travis, the game was a tighter contest than the scoreline would have you believe. Southampton lost control after the penalty, which was converted to open the scoring, and allowed Portsmouth to grab another before the break.
Can the Stags turn it around?
Goal for Portsmouth. Fantastic (awful) news.
A cross from deep is headed in smartly at the back post.
Long way back for the Stags now!
They say you’re most likely to concede immediately after scoring, but Southampton are in danger of losing control of this match as the opposite nearly happens.
The ball is given away in the box and Portsmouth get a snap-shot off but the strike is well saved by the keeper.
Photo: Portsmouth lining up the penalty that they scored
Converted in style.
No hint of nerves from the duly elected penalty taker, who places the ball high into the roof of the net.
1-0 to Portsmouth with a little under five minutes to go in the first half.
Penalty to Portsmouth!
Clumsy from Southampton, as a trip sends a purple forward flying.
Stand by…
Not a lot to report from the football as the two teams continue to play cat and mouse in the middle third.
A chance for Portsmouth though and one they really should have snapped up. A shot from 12 yards drifts agonisingly wide.
A speculative long-range effort from Southampton is well saved by the Portsmouth keeper.
Still 0-0 in the men’s seconds.
Portsmouth hit the bar twice in quick succession, after a lofted free-kick from out wide caused chaos in the Southampton defence.
The away side survive – for now.
Just a run down of estimated kick-off times for the football today.
The men’s 2nd teams are currently playing, whilst the 1st and 3rd matches are due to start around 1:20pm.
The women’s game kicks off around 11:35am.
And we’re off in the men’s seconds, with Southampton getting us underway.
C’mon you Stags!
Game seems to have been delayed, pushed back to 10am start it seems…
And that’s 2-1. The comeback is on!
Southampton’s number nine is put clean through on goal after a searching cross-field pass and makes no mistake, slotting in off the post.
Game on?