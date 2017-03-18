Latest
Credit: Wessex Scene

Varsity Live Blog: Lacrosse

By on News Sport Varsity


Catch all the live lacrosse action right here. The men’s team will open proceedings at 9.15, followed by the women at 10.45 and ending with the mixed team taking to the pitch at 12.15.

avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201711:06 am

And Portsmouth score again

avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201711:04 am

Portsmouth score again. The total now is 9-7 to Portsmouth

avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201710:50 am

Another point to Southampton!!

avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201710:47 am

Score is 8-6 to Portsmouth

avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201710:44 am

Portsmouth score!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:40 am

SOUTHAMPTON SCORE!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:39 am

Portsmouth have the ball, but Southampton intersect it

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:39 am

Ball has flown from one end to the other of the pitch!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:34 am

Match starting again!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:26 am

Half time!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:26 am

Southampton have the ball!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:25 am

They’re sprinting around the pitch

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:25 am

1 minute left of play

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:24 am

Southampton won centre

avatar Molly Evans March 18, 201710:23 am

Portsmouth score, 6-5 to Portsmouth

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:21 am

There’s a lot of bashing happening .. will there be another fight?

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:21 am

Portsmouth told off for playing without a stick … even I know that’s wrong!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:20 am

SOUTHAMPTON SCORE AGAIN – it’s a draw !

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:20 am

SOUTHAMPTON SCORE!!
5-4 to Portsmouth .

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:18 am

With the ball spending a lot of time on the floor

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:18 am

It’s getting very messy …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:17 am

And narrowly miss the goal.

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:17 am

Southampton win the centre.

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:16 am

Portsmouth score a goal. It’s 5-3

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:16 am

But it’s back in Portmouths hands within seconds

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:16 am

Southampton have it again!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:15 am

Nooo, Portsmouth intersect the ball!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:15 am

It’s being passed around, will they attempt to score?

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:14 am

Southampton intersect and sprint to their goal

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:14 am

Portsmouth are holding the ball

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:13 am

Play resumes

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:13 am

And it’s back to centre, with ‘unnecessary rufness’ called by the umpire!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:12 am

Portsmouth score – it’s a draw again!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:12 am

Rules are not being followed very well..

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:11 am

The umpire is not happy

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:09 am

It’s 3-2 to Southampton !

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:09 am

Southampton have scored!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:07 am

Portsmouth miss again

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:07 am

Portsmouth miss a goal ..

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:06 am

And we begin again!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:05 am

Umpire warns the teams that if a fight happens again they will both be disqualified.

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:04 am

Southampton captain – “Guys get some composure”

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:03 am

Thankfully it’s half time!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:03 am

A lot of testerone around the pitch today …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:02 am

The umpire has calmed the situation down

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:02 am

Spectators have joined in

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:02 am

A fight has broken out

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:01 am

There’s anger on the pitch

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:01 am

Southampton number 4 intersects the ball

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:00 am

It’s back to centre and Portsmouth get the ball

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:00 am

The score is a draw at the moment.

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 201710:00 am

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SCORED!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:59 am

There’s a football on the pitch!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:59 am

Southampton have the ball at their end of the pitch …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:58 am

Portsmouth miss a goal.

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:57 am

Southampton are marking up after (heavy) encouragement from the crowd!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:57 am

Sadly the ball is back in Portsmouth’s hold

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:56 am

Portsmouth try to shoot the ball in but miss it .. wohoooo for Team Southampton!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:54 am

And Southampton miss the goal so it’s back in Portsmouth’s hands …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:54 am

But will they score?

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:53 am

Southampton have the ball and are racing towards the goal!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:53 am

Portsmouth score again !

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:52 am

And miss the goal …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:52 am

Southampton have the ball!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:52 am

The match goes back to centre !

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:51 am

Portsmouth score a goal!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:51 am

And Southampton miss the goal

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:50 am

Southampton are holding the ball again, trying to score

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:49 am

And they miss the goal …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:48 am

Southampton have the ball and are sprinting towards their goal!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:48 am

The ball has been dropped by Portsmouth and Southampton pick it up

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:47 am

And Portsmouth miss a goal again!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:47 am

Portsmouth are still holding the ball but not makin a move for the goal …

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:46 am

The aggression on the pitch is strong !

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:45 am

It’s back in Portsmouth’s hands and they’re attempting to score again

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:45 am

And Portsmouth miss a goal

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:45 am

Portsmouth have the ball

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:44 am

Southampton narrowly miss a goal

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:43 am

Southampton has scored!

avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:42 am

Team huddle… game will be starting soon!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:42 am

And the Men’s Lacross match has begun!

avatar Nuala McBride March 18, 20179:40 am

The teams are getting in position, ready to start!

avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:32 am

Game is so far 15 minutes delayed.

avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:32 am


Mens lacrosse have arrived and are ready for action!

