Varsity Live Blog: Lacrosse

Catch all the live lacrosse action right here. The men’s team will open proceedings at 9.15, followed by the women at 10.45 and ending with the mixed team taking to the pitch at 12.15.
Portsmouth score again. The total now is 9-7 to Portsmouth
Another point to Southampton!!
Score is 8-6 to Portsmouth
Portsmouth score!
SOUTHAMPTON SCORE!
Portsmouth have the ball, but Southampton intersect it
Ball has flown from one end to the other of the pitch!
Match starting again!
Half time!
Southampton have the ball!
They’re sprinting around the pitch
1 minute left of play
Southampton won centre
Portsmouth score, 6-5 to Portsmouth
There’s a lot of bashing happening .. will there be another fight?
Portsmouth told off for playing without a stick … even I know that’s wrong!
SOUTHAMPTON SCORE AGAIN – it’s a draw !
SOUTHAMPTON SCORE!!
5-4 to Portsmouth .
With the ball spending a lot of time on the floor
It’s getting very messy …
And narrowly miss the goal.
Southampton win the centre.
Portsmouth score a goal. It’s 5-3
But it’s back in Portmouths hands within seconds
Southampton have it again!
Nooo, Portsmouth intersect the ball!
It’s being passed around, will they attempt to score?
Southampton intersect and sprint to their goal
Portsmouth are holding the ball
Play resumes
And it’s back to centre, with ‘unnecessary rufness’ called by the umpire!
Portsmouth score – it’s a draw again!
Rules are not being followed very well..
The umpire is not happy
It’s 3-2 to Southampton !
Southampton have scored!
Portsmouth miss again
Portsmouth miss a goal ..
And we begin again!
Umpire warns the teams that if a fight happens again they will both be disqualified.
Southampton captain – “Guys get some composure”
Thankfully it’s half time!
A lot of testerone around the pitch today …
The umpire has calmed the situation down
Spectators have joined in
A fight has broken out
There’s anger on the pitch
Southampton number 4 intersects the ball
It’s back to centre and Portsmouth get the ball
The score is a draw at the moment.
SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SCORED!
There’s a football on the pitch!
Southampton have the ball at their end of the pitch …
Portsmouth miss a goal.
Southampton are marking up after (heavy) encouragement from the crowd!
Sadly the ball is back in Portsmouth’s hold
Portsmouth try to shoot the ball in but miss it .. wohoooo for Team Southampton!
And Southampton miss the goal so it’s back in Portsmouth’s hands …
But will they score?
Southampton have the ball and are racing towards the goal!
Portsmouth score again !
And miss the goal …
Southampton have the ball!
The match goes back to centre !
Portsmouth score a goal!
And Southampton miss the goal
Southampton are holding the ball again, trying to score
And they miss the goal …
Southampton have the ball and are sprinting towards their goal!
The ball has been dropped by Portsmouth and Southampton pick it up
And Portsmouth miss a goal again!
Portsmouth are still holding the ball but not makin a move for the goal …
The aggression on the pitch is strong !
It’s back in Portsmouth’s hands and they’re attempting to score again
And Portsmouth miss a goal
Portsmouth have the ball
Southampton narrowly miss a goal
Southampton has scored!
Team huddle… game will be starting soon!
And the Men’s Lacross match has begun!
The teams are getting in position, ready to start!
Game is so far 15 minutes delayed.
Mens lacrosse have arrived and are ready for action!
And Portsmouth score again