Varsity Live Blog – Men’s First Football Match

CLOSE! Pompey have a free kick out wide and clatter it against the outside of the post.
Certainly a degree of physicality in this one, with a lot of strong challenges early on from both sides.
Huge chance for Southampton who move quickly to engineer a 3 on 2 in the Pompey penalty area, but the finish is hit wildly over the bar.
A yellow card is brandished to the Pompey number 8 for a cynical trip, and soon after to the Saints number 2 for a heavy challenge. 0-0
Pompey come forward in numbers, and an attempted lob just fails to come off under pressure.
HALF TIME: Saints 0-0 Pompey.
Second half well underway now, with chances still few and far between. 0-0
Another yellow card out, this time to the Saints number 14 who scythes down the Pompey right back. 0-0
Pompey have a free kick in a promising area, but the Saints keeper makes a comfortable catch from the strike.
The yellow comes out again, this time for a late foul by the Pompey number 10.
GOAL! Southampton concede a free kick in a dangerous area, and are made to pay as it is curled brilliantly into the far corner.
Nearly a second as a miskick from the Saints keeper has Pompey clean through, but a brilliant block by the defender saves a certain goal. 1-0
Corner Southampton, and the keeper is up for it…
GOAL! Southampton are hit on the counter and Portsmouth are able to roll the ball into an empty net from outside the box.
FT: Pompey 2-0 Saints.
