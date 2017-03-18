Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Wessex Scene

Varsity Live Blog – Men’s First Football Match

0
By on News Sport Varsity


Follow the action as Travis Walton reports on the men’s first football match.

avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 20171:33 pm

We’re underway in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the day!

Over to Travis to guide you through this one…

avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20171:34 pm

CLOSE! Pompey have a free kick out wide and clatter it against the outside of the post.

Not quite Payet, but almost. 0-0.
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20171:38 pm

Certainly a degree of physicality in this one, with a lot of strong challenges early on from both sides.

You can tell this is a rivalry! 0-0
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20171:46 pm

Huge chance for Southampton who move quickly to engineer a 3 on 2 in the Pompey penalty area, but the finish is hit wildly over the bar.

Biggest moment of the match so far. 0-0.
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20171:54 pm

A yellow card is brandished to the Pompey number 8 for a cynical trip, and soon after to the Saints number 2 for a heavy challenge. 0-0

avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20172:00 pm

Pompey come forward in numbers, and an attempted lob just fails to come off under pressure.

Chances are becoming ever more frequent, but we remain scoreless.
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20172:12 pm

HALF TIME: Saints 0-0 Pompey.

A cagey affair to say the least, with chances few and far between.
That being said, Southampton will probably feel they should be ahead. Second half on its way.
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20172:29 pm

Second half well underway now, with chances still few and far between. 0-0

avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20172:34 pm

Another yellow card out, this time to the Saints number 14 who scythes down the Pompey right back. 0-0

avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20172:45 pm

Pompey have a free kick in a promising area, but the Saints keeper makes a comfortable catch from the strike.

Is a goal on its way? 0-0
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:03 pm

The yellow comes out again, this time for a late foul by the Pompey number 10.

Still very few chances, but can either side find a late winner?
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:08 pm

GOAL! Southampton concede a free kick in a dangerous area, and are made to pay as it is curled brilliantly into the far corner.

Could that be decisive? 1-0 Pompey
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:10 pm

Nearly a second as a miskick from the Saints keeper has Pompey clean through, but a brilliant block by the defender saves a certain goal. 1-0

avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:13 pm

Corner Southampton, and the keeper is up for it…

avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:15 pm

GOAL! Southampton are hit on the counter and Portsmouth are able to roll the ball into an empty net from outside the box.

2-0, and surely game over now.
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:18 pm

FT: Pompey 2-0 Saints.

A close affair, but Southampton ultimately punished late on after consistently struggling to find the final ball.
avatar Travis Walton March 18, 20173:18 pm

FT: Pompey 2-0 Saints.

A close affair, but Southampton ultimately punished late on after consistently struggling to find the final ball.

Related posts:

  1. Varsity 2015 Live: Men’s Football 1st
  2. Varsity Live: Football
  3. VARSITY 2015 LIVE: WOMENS FOOTBALL 1ST XI MATCH
  4. Varsity Live Blog: Intramural Football and Men’s Thirds
  5. Varsity 2017 Interview: Mens Football
avatar

Sports Editor 2016/17

Related Stories

Leave A Reply