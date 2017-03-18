It may be the final day of the six nations, but there are bigger fish to fry. Keep up to date with all the rugby here! The woman’s game will kick off at 11.30 while the men’s 3rds will start at 9.45, 2nds at 13.05 and finally, 1sts at 15.00.
Latest
- Varsity Live Blog: Netball
- Varsity Live Blog: Rugby
- Varsity Live Blog: Lacrosse
- Varsity Live Blog: Football
- Varsity Live Blog: Basketball
- Varsity 2017 Live Blog
- Varsity 2017 Timetable
- An Interview With 2017 Varsity Officer: Stephen Gore
- Varsity 2017 Interview: Mens Football
- The Philippines – “Asia’s Best Kept Secret”
Rugby men’s 3rds: Southampton just scored a try and the conversion’! 15-10 to Portsmouth