Credit: Surge Radio

Surge Radio to Host 48-Hour Comic Relief Radio Marathon

News


Surge Radio are hosting a 48-hour radio marathon to raise money for Comic Relief. The event will run from 00:00 on Thursday 23rd March to 00:00 on Saturday 25th March.

A team of 40 volunteers will be running competitions, challenges and games with the aim of raising £480 for comic relief. The marathon will be broadcast live on surgeradio.co.uk for a full 48 hours, continuing all night on Thursday. The event is taking place in association with RAG’s Comic Relief fundraising drive.

Students can also follow Surge’s progress across social media and contact Surge using the hashtag #surge48.

Polly Marquis, Programme Controller of the station, said:

“We’ve got such a great, hardworking team together for our 48-hour marathon – I’m so excited to see how much money we can raise after all the effort we’ve all put in!”

Cameron Meldrum, Union Southampton’s VP Democracy and Creative Industries, also said he was excited to see what amazing content Surge come up with for such a good cause.

 

