Surge Raise Over £800 For Comic Relief

After completing their 48 hour broadcast marathon in aid of Comic Relief at midnight last night, it was revealed that Surge Radio have raised £863.40.

Surge exceeded their initial target of £480 by 6am on Friday and the team, going live from the Redbrick on Highfield campus, set themselves a further target of £750, which was also beaten.

Having started at 00:00 on Thursday morning, the group of over 40 Surge DJs who had been a part of the marathon had undertaken a number of challenges, from writing and recording an entire EP during the 48 hours to playing bogies in Hartley Library at 3am.

They received help along the way from Surge alumnus and BBC Radio One DJ Chris Stark, who donated £100 and spoke to Surge live on air on Thursday, as well as BBC Radio Solent, who spoke to the team live on their breakfast show on Friday morning, resulting in both stations playing the same Robbie Williams song at the same time.

Station Manager, Toby Leveson, who ate an entire raw onion and was also gunged in the final few hours said:

“I’m absolutely delighted by the enormous amount the team have managed to raise, I’m so proud of every single one of the volunteers who gave up their time to help. The generosity of the student body has been amazing, and I’m glad we’ve had the opportunity to do this event!”

Toby getting gunged on the Redbrick there is still time to make him feel better and donate @ https://t.co/BAnBLqDdXq 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/w4yfTyEPNG — Surge Radio (@SurgeRadio) March 24, 2017

You can still donate at bit.do/surge48.