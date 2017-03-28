Credit: Wikimedia Commons Semester Two Exam Timetable Released 0 By Zélie Seddon on March 28, 2017 News Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn more Pinterest Tumblr Email The University of Southampton has released their provisional timetable for the summer exam season. The exam timetable is available to view here. The exam season will run from Monday 22 May – Friday 9 June 2017. Related posts: Provisional Semester 2 Exam Timetable Released BREAKING: Exam Timetables Released Varsity 2017 Timetable Summer 2017 Graduation Schedule Released Graduation Dates and Times Released Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn more Pinterest Tumblr Email