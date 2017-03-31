Man in Hospital After Assault in Watts Park, Southampton City Centre

A man is being treated in Southampton General Hospital after an assault in Watts Park yesterday, close to Mayflower Halls.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 3pm yesterday, according to the Daily Echo. As well as police, South Central Ambulance service dispatched an ambulance to the scene with a specialist paramedic on board. The man was rushed to hospital and remains in a serious condition after he was stabbed in the neck.

A man and woman were arrested at the time in nearby London Road, but it is to be confirmed whether they are related to the incident.

City councillor Bob Painton was arriving at Civic Centre when he saw the police activity in the area. He said:

“I have never seen so many police officers in Watts Park”

The area where the assault took place was cordoned off and police photographers have been gathering evidence for the investigation into the assault.

Four hours on from around the time of the incident itself and police presence in Watts Park remained heavy. A marked van, dog unit and forensics were reported to be at the scene along with at least ten officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call police on 101, quoting incident number 546