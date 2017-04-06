Legendary Abbey Road Studios Tape Machine Found at Surge Radio

A piece of Abbey Road history has been discovered in our very own Student’s Union!

A rare and famous vintage BTR-3 tape machine from Abbey Road Studios has been uncovered in Surge Radio’s old studio. BTR, British Tape Recorder, machines date back to the late 1940’s but what makes this find so special is the fact the BTR-3 was one of only two dozen machines ever produced and is one of just four which are thought to exist today! The BTR-3 was only ever used by Abbey Road Studios and was used for many of their legendary 1960’s recordings.

Surge Radio, which has been broadcasting for just over 40 years, are unsurprisingly very excited to have unknowingly been home to this piece of Beatles history!

Toby Leveson, Surge Radio Station Manager, has said:

“When we first found the BTR-3 we had no idea what we had stumbled across, only after an online search did we realise it was a piece of recording history from Abbey Road Studios! It’s amazing to think that it had had been sitting there undisturbed for such a long time. It’s been great fun uncovering the mystery of it.”

Abbey Road studios are equally excited by the find! Mirek Stiles, Head of Audio Products at Abbey Road Studios commented:

“This is an important discovery for the history of recorded music and finds like this are few and far between. When Toby from Surge Radio told me he had discovered a BTR-3 I had to contain my excitement, just in case it wasn’t the genuine article. Upon visiting Surge Radio not only was the machine indeed a BTR-3 but also in very good condition. You can’t underestimate how rare these early examples of tape machines are. Until now only three BTR-3 units have been known to exist, none in full working order. This discovery means four are now accounted for and hopefully the talented technical team at Abbey Road Studios can restore the machine to its former glory”.

The BTR-3 has been donated to Abbey Road Studios and Surge Radio will host a special broadcast live from Abbey Road Studios on Thursday 13th April.

Make sure you tune in!