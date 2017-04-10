Naked Bike Ride Coming to Southampton

The World Naked Bike Ride will be arriving in Southampton this June. It will be a six-mile route travelling through Portswood, Bevois Valley, and the City Centre including Oxford Street and The Avenue.

The event aims to show the vulnerability of cyclists on the road in an effort to raise awareness for the often abused road user. The event is also directed as a protest against oil dependency.

The dress code that the organisers have suggested is “come as bare as you dare” organisers say “nudity makes a great statement, but if you’re more comfortable in a little clothing, that’s fine too.”

Body painting and other expressive aesthetics are all “strongly encouraged” with organisers also advising that “most wear footwear and bring bags to carry clothes.”

The first Southampton Naked Bike Ride took place in 2007 with 102 riders and no complaints from Hampshire Constabulary. The ride has continued almost every year with 156 riders in 2008.

Riders are asked to join the group at 6pm for a 6.30pm start on June 2 on the East Side of Southampton Common at the clearing next to Highfield Road.

Your exams should be finished by then if you are lucky enough, and even if not you can still go along and watch the spectacle or participate if you dare! You practically get naked when Baywatch comes on in Jesters anyway…