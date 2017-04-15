New Pret to Open Near Highfield Campus

Southampton is set to welcome it’s second Pret A Manger café this month.
The Store will open on the 19th April on Burgess Road near Highfield Campus. The Store will create 20 jobs and will be partnered with 3 local Homelessness charities.
Greg Gorecki, General Manager of the new store, said:
“Pret has been donating unsold food to Majesty House, City Life Church and the Community Cafe Church from our shop in West Quay Shopping Centre for many years now. With the opening of this shop, we look forward to being able to extend our support of these organisations even further”.