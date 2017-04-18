Theresa May Calls For Snap General Election

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her plan to call a snap General Election on 8 June 2017.

The announcement was given by the Prime Minister outside Downing Street following a cabinet meeting this morning.

Mrs May said the decision was made to secure “certainty and stability” following the EU referendum. The Conservative leader explained “There should be unity here in Westminster but instead there is division…the country is coming together, but Westminster is not.”

This comes as the Conservative party has seen as much as an 18-point lead in recent polls.