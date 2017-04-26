University of Southampton No Longer a Top 20 University – Complete University Guide

The University of Southampton has received a shocking blow today as The Complete University Guide league tables for 2018 have been released, and the University has fallen by nine places to the lowest it has been at for ten years.

The University’s overall score, based on a variety of different factors including student satisfaction and entry tariffs, is now 26th, falling from its 2017 place of 17th and out of the top twenty spot it has held for the past ten years. This is a dramatic fall, with the University being as high as 13th in 2010, and 14th in 2016.

The Complete University Guide is one of the major league tables in the UK that is used by a large number of prospective students as an indicator for which universities to apply for alongside The Times Higher Education Guide and the Guardian League Tables.

The University apparently expected a fall in the league tables. Professor Alex Neill, Vice-President (Education) remarked:

We have been predicting a dip in our league table rankings this year, due in part to both our previous recruitment strategy and the results of the National Student Survey from earlier years. Our new Simply Better strategy for education is focused on improving the experience of our students, and on our performance in key areas, particularly student career prospects and recruitment. As our work in these areas develops, we should see our place in the league tables rise.

The University’s new Simply Better is a multi-million pound strategy to improve the University’s facilities and forms part of their new education strategy.

It was, however, not all bad news for the University. A number of courses performed exceptionally well in the new league table, reaching the top 10 in the country. These included:

Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (5th of 41)

Architecture (4th of 54)

Aural & Oral Sciences (10th of 21)

Civil Engineering (6th of 56)

Education (9th of 77)

Electrical & Electronic Engineering (4th of 76)

General Engineering (9th of 48)

Linguistics (10th of 38)

Nursing (4th of 72)

All in all, it shows that while this new result may come as an unwelcome shock, the prognosis is not all negative for the University’s league table performance.