BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out on Lodge Road

Another fire has broken out in Southampton – this time on Lodge Road. There is currently smoke billowing from the Fish and Chip shop and the fire department is on the scene.

There is currently no access through Lodge Road, a popular area for student housing, as the road has been cordoned off between the turnings into Cambridge Road and Cedar Road.

There are two fire engines on site and numerous fire fighters tackling the blaze. The situation appears to be under control.

Update @ 13:42: The fire engines have now left the area and the road has reopened.

Wessex Scene will update readers as this story develops.