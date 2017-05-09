Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Union Southampton

Voting Opens for Union Logo Redesign

0
By on News


This week students can vote for their preferred choice for the new Union logo. 

Students can pick from three designs. The vote follows the controversial rebrand of May last year and subsequent vote in October, where students voted in favour of the Union designing a logo which incorporates the name ‘SUSU’ into the new branding. Voting will close on Friday 12th May.

Credit: Union Southampton

The new logos were designed internally by graphic designers within the Union, which incurred no additional costs.

The new design will be implemented from June this year.

Students can vote using the link below:

https://www.unionsouthampton.org/tcc

 

 

Related posts:

  1. SUSU’s Grad Ball Logo ‘Borrowed’ by Another Students’ Union
  2. Union Southampton Rebrand Plan Announced
  3. Voting For Union Elections Closes Today
  4. Voting for Union Elections is Now Open
  5. Here Are the Final Logos for the Union Re-Brand
avatar

News Editor 2016-2017 and History student. Lover of travel, fashion, adventure, good books and 'bad' food.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply