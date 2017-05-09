Voting Opens for Union Logo Redesign

This week students can vote for their preferred choice for the new Union logo.

Students can pick from three designs. The vote follows the controversial rebrand of May last year and subsequent vote in October, where students voted in favour of the Union designing a logo which incorporates the name ‘SUSU’ into the new branding. Voting will close on Friday 12th May.

The new logos were designed internally by graphic designers within the Union, which incurred no additional costs.

The new design will be implemented from June this year.

Students can vote using the link below:

https://www.unionsouthampton.org/tcc