Credit: RAG

LOST99 2017: Results Revealed

On Saturday, 19 intrepid teams were dropped 99 miles away from Southampton to a mysterious location and had to get back as fast as they could, with no money. They also had to complete challenges along the way that knocked minutes off their final time. The higher the difficulty, the more time is reduced. You can re-live the nail-biting moments on our live-blog here

There were some incredible efforts by each and every team.

The costumes were amazing…

As were the team’s imaginations, when it came to the 99 challenges they were tasked with completing.

In fact, team Charlie and the Chipmunks absolutely smashed their challenges, getting a grand total of 412 minutes knocked off their time for their hard work, beating The Lost Boys by only 8 minutes, although The Lost Boys completed four more challenges.

However, we can now announce that the official winning team of LOST99 2017 is…..

Gone Girls!

Taking into account a time reduction of 315 minutes, this team had a finishing time of only 43 minutes. Amazing!

Rogue Rangers came second by nearly an hour and At least one Science finished in just over two hours! Hartley Heavyweights deserve a special mention for completing the challenge in a solid 10 hours and 32 minutes. Spectacular.

You can see the full results below.

Team Number: Team Name: Finishing Time: Current Location: Challenges Completed (Time Reduction):
2 Gone Girls 0:43 Finish 35 (315 mins)
20 Rogue Rangers 1:37 Finish 36 (296 mins)
14 At least one Science 2:06 Finish 29 (354 mins)
13 Charlie and the Chipmunks 2:46 Finish 44 (412 mins)
7 BRUNOST 2:51 Finish 24 (198 mins)
1 The Lost Boys 3:22 Finish 48 (404 mins)
12 Jumping Amazing Super Optimistic Noodle Squad? 4:12 Finish 19 (130 mins)
17 Team Found 4:38 Finish 16 (189 mins)
19 99 problems but being lost ain’t one 5:45 Finish 17 (155 mins)
8 Firefox 5:50 Finish 29 (129 mins)
10 From Non-Existence to Existence 6:00 Finish 27 (207 mins)
18 Road Killers 6:49 Finish 15 (175 mins)
11 The Senate 6:53 Finish 12 (69 mins)
4 Tequila Mockingbird 7:34 Finish 12 (115 mins)
15 better now Tommy’s morgone 8:05 Finish 6 (92 mins)
3 Pandamonium 8:50 Finish 18 (130 mins)
9 Sometimes Win, Sometimes Lyun 10:08 Finish 6 (31 mins)
5 Searching for A-Free-Car 10:11 Finish 5 (29 mins)
6 Hartley Heavyweights 10:32 Finish 3 (27 mins)

