LOST99 2017: Results Revealed

On Saturday, 19 intrepid teams were dropped 99 miles away from Southampton to a mysterious location and had to get back as fast as they could, with no money. They also had to complete challenges along the way that knocked minutes off their final time. The higher the difficulty, the more time is reduced. You can re-live the nail-biting moments on our live-blog here.

There were some incredible efforts by each and every team.

The costumes were amazing…

#lostsoton starting in Gloucester hitchhiking our way home for charity! If you would like the donate https://t.co/EF4DMfxEqI pic.twitter.com/y393V74eoX — Liam Edgeway (@LiamEdgeway) May 13, 2017

As were the team’s imaginations, when it came to the 99 challenges they were tasked with completing.

We found the Queen in a church. All alone. So we just picket her up and ran away. #lostsoton pic.twitter.com/nEjEilwQE4 — Sa+her (@Lektorstudent1) May 13, 2017

In fact, team Charlie and the Chipmunks absolutely smashed their challenges, getting a grand total of 412 minutes knocked off their time for their hard work, beating The Lost Boys by only 8 minutes, although The Lost Boys completed four more challenges.

However, we can now announce that the official winning team of LOST99 2017 is…..

Gone Girls!

Taking into account a time reduction of 315 minutes, this team had a finishing time of only 43 minutes. Amazing!

Rogue Rangers came second by nearly an hour and At least one Science finished in just over two hours! Hartley Heavyweights deserve a special mention for completing the challenge in a solid 10 hours and 32 minutes. Spectacular.

You can see the full results below.