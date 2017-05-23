Common People Will Go Ahead

Today the organisers of Common People released a statement letting people know that the festival this weekend will go ahead, despite the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester.

Rob da Bank, one of the co-founders of the Common People said:

“We are always ready for these kinds of eventualities. Our systems are very robust. We have incredible security, relationships with the police and emergency services – we are always ready for any eventuality. The show is obviously going to go on. We’ll be reviewing everything today – our Director of Operations is talking to the police at the moment. There is no doubt that we’ll be stepping up everything on the ground and I feel that the real message is that the show will go on.”

The area where Common People will take place has already been cornered off and work is progressing to get it ready for the festival this weekend (27-28 May). Headliners include: Sean Paul, Tom Odell, Faithless and British Sea Power.