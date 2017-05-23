Latest
Steve F, The steps to the MEN arena - geograph.org.uk - 1399060, CC BY-SA 2.0

Union to Hold Vigil Following Manchester Attack

By on News


The Union have organised a vigil in mark of respect for the Manchester bombing.

The vigil will be held on the Redbrick at 6pm tonight.

The Union President, Alex Hovden, posted this to Facebook:

The bombing left a number of people (including many young people) dead, and even more people injured. This vigil is to show solidarity with the people of Manchester, the victims of the attack, and the families and friends of those who are injured and who we have sadly lost. Join us on the Redbrick from 6pm for a minute’s silence, and if you feel comfortable doing so you are more than welcome to share your thoughts.

The bombing happened at Manchester Arena just after 10:30pm last night towards the end of an Ariana Grande concert. Reports state that 22 are dead and 59 are injured.

Wessex Scene Editor 2016-17 and Features Editor 2015-2016. History Student, Blog writer (http://emeraldalice.blogspot.co.uk/) and traveller. Student Brand Ambassador for the i Paper 2015-2016. Tea lover, cat enthusiast. @Alicetotheskies

