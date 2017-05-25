Southampton Test Candidates Set for Highfield Showdown

Tonight students and staff will have the opportunity to attend a special event organised by the Southampton Debating Union, in which all the candidates campaigning for the Southampton Test constituency in the upcoming June 8th election will appear on campus to debate a plethora of salient political issues.

The candidates confirmed as taking part in the event are:

Thomas Gravatt- Liberal Democrats Party

Paul Holmes- Conservative Party

Keith Morrell- Independent Candidate

Andrew Pope – Southampton Independent’s Party

Alan Whitehead- Labour Party.

The event begins at 18.00 and will be hosted in the Cube. Southampton Debating Union are looking for volunteers to ask questions to all the candidates on the night, and students and staff are encouraged to either submit questions in advance by using this form or can ask their questions directly to the candidates live at the event.

Hadeeka Taj, President of the Debating Union, expressed her excitement about the prospect of hosting the event on campus:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for students to engage in local politics and we welcome all questions from students on any issues either nationally or locally that they feel are important.”

Recent events in Manchester had raised doubts over whether the debate would be postponed, particularly with General Election campaigning postponed, yet the Debating Union confirmed yesterday that the event would go ahead as originally planned.

In a statement given out yesterday, the Debating Union have declared that the decision to continue the event was made in accordance with “the resumption of local campaigning”, and to directly challenge the objective of global terrorism: to “obstruct and undermine our democratic values”.

The Debating Union have also confirmed that a minute’s silence will be held at the beginning of the husting to commemorate all those whose lives were lost during Monday’s attack.

More information and updates about the event can be found at the Facebook event page here. Wessex Scene will be liveblogging the event’s proceedings, which will also be filmed by SUSU TV and live streamed by SURGE radio.