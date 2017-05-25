Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Richard Waite via The Architects' Journal

Southampton Test Candidates – The Debates

0
By on GE17 News Politics


avatar Ivan Morris Poxton May 25, 20176:43 pm

Holmes (Conservative) says International student numbers are going up and refutes assertion that government is planning a crackdown

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton May 25, 20176:42 pm

Questioner challenges Holmes on ‘crackdown on international students’ by government

avatar Kieran Hyland May 25, 20176:41 pm

The number one thing to dictate graduate opportunities is the state of the economy, giving students the opportunity to seek work in the city after graduation (Gravatt, Lib Dems)

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton May 25, 20176:40 pm

Holmes (Conservative) on graduate opportunities emphasizes continued investment in the university system and investing locally in the Soton area. Regarding zero hours contracts, claims only one out of thirty-five people work in zero-hours contracts in country

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:39 pm

Firstly, emphasis on graduate opportunities being proportionate to how skilled a work force the country has. Secondly, Labour are also against zero hour contracts because of the lack of guarantee for skilled labourers. Thirdly, Whitehead is against unpaid internships (Whitehead, Labour).

avatar Zach Sharif May 25, 20176:36 pm

Keith Morell (Independent): Very much supports the investment in graduate education. Calls for abolition of tuition fees. In favour of more investment in ‘all fields’ of education.

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:36 pm

avatar Kieran Hyland May 25, 20176:36 pm

Thomas Gravatt (Lib Dems) claims it is unneccessary to introduce selective education, instead focusing on increased funding solely towards state school education

avatar Zach Sharif May 25, 20176:35 pm

Keith Morell (Independent) on Education: Calls for “proper” comprehensive school funding. Not in favour of academies.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton May 25, 20176:33 pm

Paul Holmes (Conservative) claims proposed Government school funding plans would bring in £1.6 million more investment for Southampton’s schools, while commenting on grammar school that he believes he wants ‘choice and diversity in our education system’

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:31 pm

Prime Minister supporting grammar school development while ‘starving’ state schools of funds (Alan Whitehead, Labour)

avatar Kieran Hyland May 25, 20176:30 pm

The first issue, on the topic of education, revolves around the future of grammar schools

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:29 pm

Andrew Pope’s (Independent Candidate) statement read out that he won’t be attending the event due to security concerns

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton May 25, 20176:28 pm

Followed by impeccable minute’s silence…

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:26 pm

Opening with a statement on the tragic events in Manchester.

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:25 pm

The debate is starting sotondebate

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:22 pm

Our speakers tonight are Alan Whitehead (Soton Test Labour Candidate), Paul Holmes (Soton Test Conservative Candidate), Thomas Gravatt (Soton Test Liberal Democrat Candidate), and Keith Morrell (Soton Test Independent Candidate). The debate will be chaired Hadeeka Taj and Matthew Armstrong.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton May 25, 20176:21 pm

It’s a hot day, so very large jug of water on the table for the candidates – can’t say Debating Society don’t look after their guests!

avatar Samuel Tyler May 25, 20176:19 pm

Hello everyone, we are here live blogging the Southampton Test Candidates debate at the Union. Your correspondents tonight are Kieran Hyland, Alice Hearing, Zach Sharif, Ivan Morris-Poxton and myself.

Related posts:

  1. Debating Over Debates
  2. Southampton Test Candidates Set for Highfield Showdown
  3. Southampton Candidates Pre-Election Debate Transcript
  4. Labour Leadership Candidates Receive Support from Southampton MPs
  5. Galloway Demands Inclusion in TV Debates
avatar

Wessex Scene Politics Editor 2016/17 Modern History and Politics Student

Related Stories

Leave A Reply