Southampton Test Candidates – The Debates

Questioner challenges Holmes on ‘crackdown on international students’ by government
The number one thing to dictate graduate opportunities is the state of the economy, giving students the opportunity to seek work in the city after graduation (Gravatt, Lib Dems)
Holmes (Conservative) on graduate opportunities emphasizes continued investment in the university system and investing locally in the Soton area. Regarding zero hours contracts, claims only one out of thirty-five people work in zero-hours contracts in country
Firstly, emphasis on graduate opportunities being proportionate to how skilled a work force the country has. Secondly, Labour are also against zero hour contracts because of the lack of guarantee for skilled labourers. Thirdly, Whitehead is against unpaid internships (Whitehead, Labour).
Keith Morell (Independent): Very much supports the investment in graduate education. Calls for abolition of tuition fees. In favour of more investment in ‘all fields’ of education.
Thomas Gravatt (Lib Dems) claims it is unneccessary to introduce selective education, instead focusing on increased funding solely towards state school education
Keith Morell (Independent) on Education: Calls for “proper” comprehensive school funding. Not in favour of academies.
Paul Holmes (Conservative) claims proposed Government school funding plans would bring in £1.6 million more investment for Southampton’s schools, while commenting on grammar school that he believes he wants ‘choice and diversity in our education system’
Prime Minister supporting grammar school development while ‘starving’ state schools of funds (Alan Whitehead, Labour)
The first issue, on the topic of education, revolves around the future of grammar schools
Andrew Pope’s (Independent Candidate) statement read out that he won’t be attending the event due to security concerns
Opening with a statement on the tragic events in Manchester.
Our speakers tonight are Alan Whitehead (Soton Test Labour Candidate), Paul Holmes (Soton Test Conservative Candidate), Thomas Gravatt (Soton Test Liberal Democrat Candidate), and Keith Morrell (Soton Test Independent Candidate). The debate will be chaired Hadeeka Taj and Matthew Armstrong.
we are here live blogging the Southampton Test Candidates debate at the Union.
Holmes (Conservative) says International student numbers are going up and refutes assertion that government is planning a crackdown