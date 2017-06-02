Online General Election 2017 Magazine Available Now

With the General Election well under way and the main party leaders debating each other or being grilled by Jeremy Paxman, the Wessex Scene has launched its General Election 2017 magazine.

The magazine is the first online-exclusive edition that the Wessex Scene has produced, with it not having the usual sections seen in previous editions, but instead having a range of articles covering the election.

Articles include a debate on Brexit, the pivotal topic surrounding the election; interviews with the Southampton Test candidates for the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties; and a more light-hearted exploration of what the leaders would have to eat if they went to the Bridge. These are just a flavour of the many articles that are available to read here.