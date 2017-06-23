Southampton Student Wins Youth America’s Cup

The 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Championship has been won by the British Land Rover BAR Academy team, including University of Southampton MEng Ship Science Student Annabel Vose.

23 year old Vose is the team’s strategist and the only female crew member to compete in the competition.

During the event, the team competed in twelve races – six qualifying rounds and six races in the final – against teams from twelve other countries.

The Land Rover BAR Team won with 50 points, just two ahead of second placed New Zealand Sailing Team and eight ahead of third placed Team Tilt from Switzerland.

Annabel told the University’s SUSSED News blog:

I think all the effort we’ve put in throughout the year just meant that we could pull together as a team and get the results that we needed to take the win and we are absolutely thrilled by the result!

Former Olympic sailor and Land Rover BAR Skipper and Principal Sir Ben Ainslie told the Petersfield Post that he ‘could not be prouder’ of the team’s win.

‘I have been really impressed by the team’s constant on-board communication, how they kept their cool under pressure and really delivered on the boat handling during the tricky conditions’, he added.

The Land Rover BAR Academy was formed in 2016 to support young British sailors and provide a pathway into the senior Land Rover BAR America’s Cup Team.

Land Rover BAR Team Manager, Jono Macbeth, said that the team believed in ‘investing and mentoring the next generation and alongside our long term aim to win the America’s Cup for Britain’.

He added that the team would continue to develop home grown talent to ensure a future for young sailors.

From 29 June the BAR Academy team will be heading to Madeira to complete in the Extreme Sailing Series Act 3.