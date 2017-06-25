Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Alice Hearing

Union Launches New SUSU Logo

0
By on News


Union Southampton has revealed its new logo and branding ahead of the new academic year.

A student consultation was launched last month to choose a new logo for use alongside the return of the SUSU name.

New SUSU logo
The new SUSU logo | Credit: Union Southampton

The previous ‘Union Southampton’ rebrand, designed in conjunction with creative agency Holdens, proved controversial and the name was eventually scrapped after 70 per cent of students voted in a referendum to restore the SUSU name.

In the same referendum, 54 per cent of students said that they preferred the ‘Us.’ branding, leading to a student consultation and logo redesign.

In accordance with student feedback, the new logo is designed to represent the Union in a ‘colourful’ and ‘welcoming and inclusive’ way.

New signage has also been launched this weekend in anticipation of the University’s Open Day on the 8th July.

Notorious pressure group from the original rebrand, ‘Onion Southampton’ seemed rather pleased with the results.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Union Southampton Rebrand Plan Announced
  2. Referendum to Be Held on SUSU Rebrand
  3. Full SUSU Brand Review Report Released
  4. SUSU’s Grad Ball Logo ‘Borrowed’ by Another Students’ Union
  5. SUSU launches new elections
Tags:
avatar

International Editor 2015-17. Third year French & Spanish student currently spending a year studying abroad in Concepción, Chile. Interested in media and world news.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply