Uni-link Now Accepting Contactless Payments

Passengers on Uni-link buses to and from campus can now pay fares using contactless card payment.

The technology to enable payment by card was enabled on June 22. In addition to credit and debit cards, passengers are now also able to pay with mobile payment services Android Pay and Apple Pay.

The implementation of contactless payments follows the announcement of a grant from Hampshire County Council to support technology improvements on public transport. The system is similar to Transport for London’s implementation of contactless payment alongside the Oyster card method in 2014.

great news we are now accepting contactless payments #paythequickway pic.twitter.com/0cwe94KD5v — Uni-Link Bus (@unilinkbus) June 22, 2017

Currently accepted payment options including cash and ‘The Key’ smartcard will continue to be available. Any fares of an amount higher than £30 exceed the maximum limit for contactless transactions and will need to be paid using another method.

More information is available in the Frequently Asked Questions document on the Uni-link website.