Coldplay Contributes Towards University’s Groundbreaking Battle Against Cancer

The world-famous band Coldplay have recently made a “significant” donation towards the University of Southampton’s battle against cancer.

Coldplay’s drummer, Will Champion, was born and raised in Southampton and has close links with the University as both of his parents were senior academics there, until his mother sadly lost her fight against cancer in 2000.

Will Champion, stated;

“The work the University of Southampton is doing is truly groundbreaking and we are very happy we can support it in this way.”

The University of Southampton is refusing to disclose the amount donated at the band’s request, but have said that it is a “wonderful gesture”, with the university now having raised over £21 million towards the campaign for a Centre of Immunology.

The centre’s construction is expected to be completed by this coming autumn, with a grand opening in the spring/summer of 2018. It will be the UK’s first and only centre dedicated to cancer immunology research and will act as a huge step forward in the fight against cancer. Tim Elliot, the Director of the centre has high hopes for the facility;

“We strongly believe the new centre will go a long way in helping many more people with cancer become free of the disease.”

Coldplay will have their name on the donor wall inside the centre, alongside many others who have been generous enough to donate towards this great cause.