Online Gym Membership Renewal Unavailable

The online option to renew Sport and Wellbeing Memberships has been unavailable throughout today.

This news comes at a crucial moment as the memberships are still available at the 2016/2017 prices until the end of today.

This means students that are not currently in Southampton will have to email to request renewal at the current prices rather than the new higher pricing scheme for next year.

Sport and Wellbeing replied to a concerned student on what caused the unavailability:

As only student ID services are affected, members of the public, University staff and community partners are still able to renew their membership.

Sport and Wellbeing told Wessex Scene :

Sport and Wellbeing normally allows people to renew membership either online of in person at the Jubilee or at Mayflower Gym. Unfortunately a third party system supplier that acts as a portal between our accounting software and the online store has failed, essentially the link is broken. This means that online renewal is currently unavailable. We would encourage anyone wanting to renew today to come into the Jubilee or Mayflower tonight. It is worth noting that you are only eligible to renew if you are within the last month of your membership. If you are eligible and you cannot make it tonight, please send us an e-mail before 10.00pm tonight and we will honour the price as if you had bought the membership today. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

