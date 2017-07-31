Southampton RAG Sets New Fundraising Record

Southampton RAG raised a record £219,299.14 during the 2016/2017 academic year.

£15,594.73 was raised from events for RAG’s core charities, £125,915.34 was raised from events for other charities, and £77,789.07 was raised through student fundraising.

The money will help charities such as Alzheimer’s Society, Action Against Hunger UK, HCPT Group 170, and Breast Cancer Now.

Issy Worrall, 2016/2017 RAG President, told Wessex Scene:

I’m so proud of the hard work that the committee, volunteers and all the charity societies have put into fundraising this year. It’s incredible to break Southampton RAG’S record, I’m just excited that each year the total is growing and growing! Here’s to next year!

Southampton RAG chooses three charities (local, national and international) to work with each year. The core charities for next year are CLEAR, an organisation assisting refugees based in Southampton, AiDS Orphan UK Trust, a charity helping children who are orphaned by HIV/AIDS, and Mind, a mental heath charity.

Southampton RAG organises various events throughout the academic year including Jailbreak, Lost and Colour Run.