SUSU Announces Evening Fresher’s Programme

SUSU has announced the evening programme of events for Fresher’s 2017.

The programme includes the Welcome Parties, Laughter Lounge comedy evening, Fresher’s Ball and the U-Neon Party.

The events will take place on the following dates:

Welcome Party 1 – Saturday 23 September

Welcome Party 2 – Sunday 24 September

Welcome Party 3 – Monday 25 September

Laughter Lounge – Tuesday 26 September

U-Neon Party – Friday 29 September

Fresher’s Ball – Saturday 7 October

The daytime programme, which will include Bunfight and the Fresher’s Fayre, will be announced shortly along with information on how and where to buy tickets and Masterpasses.

More information is available on the Fresher’s Facebook Page.