SUSU arranges successful pre-sessional trip to support Saints

Southampton University Students’ Union recently arranged a successful trip for over 300 pre-sessional students to watch Southampton Football Club’s recent Premier League home match agaisnt Swansea City.

As a result of it’s success, the scheme will be repeated this forthcoming weekend when the Saints take on Watford at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Pre-sessional students are those undertaking English language courses before the start of their degrees to prepare them for studying in higher education in the UK.

The idea was designed to help the students feel integrated into the local community, and give them an opportunity to see the Union’s work in supporting students first-hand, with a focus on working with local organisations to arrange fun, enriching activities, as well as meet fellow students and form social groups.

Students took the opportunity to buy team merchandise and were greeted by the football club with a message displayed on the two big screens at half-time.

SUSU’s Vice-President for Student Communities, Arun Aggarwal, attended the match with students and said;

“I had a fantastic time! All the students have a lot of fun and the pre-sessional helpers were great in facilitating the day! Hopefully we can offer more events like this one in future.”