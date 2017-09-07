University of Southampton Ranked 15th in Times Higher Education 2018 Rankings

The University of Southampton has retained its position as a top 15 UK university in the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings ahead of the new academic year, 2017-18.

While ranked 15th in the UK, the university is positioned in joint 126th overall in the world rankings and places in joint 50th for higher education institutions in Europe.

This compares to a 2016-17 ranking of joint 121st in the world and 15th in the UK, and joint 110th best in the world and 17th in the UK for 2015-2016.

Although the university has clearly not improved its ranking in THE, retaining its placing can be viewed as a success in consideration of its nine place drop in the Complete University Guide table earlier this year, from 17th to 26th.

Southampton also scored once again well in the category ‘International Outlook’ with a score of 92, while also picking up strong marks from the category ‘Citation’ of 86.

Breaking down the rankings based on individual subject areas, Southampton can boast of being 54th best in the world according to THE for Computer Sciences, 77th for Physical Sciences, 81st in the category of Clinical, pre-clinical and health, and 92nd for Engineering and Technology.

The data compiled by THE found that the University of Southampton had a total of 21,670 students, of which a third were international students. The student gender split ratio was 53:47 in favour of females. According to THE, there is also one university staff member for every 12.5 students.

This year THE ranked 1,000 universities based on a number of performance criteria, including teaching, research and international outlook. An evaluation was carried out via THE‘s annual Academic Reputation Survey collating responses from over 20,000 scholars from more than 140 different countries.

