Junk Launches New Club Nights and Disco Room

Southampton’s local club, Junk, launches their brand new Saturday night, ‘Junk is‘ on 23rd September.

This a new concept that the Junk team has been working on throughout summer. They say that their intention is to create a truly unique clubbing experience that ‘puts the integrity of the music first, that’s always been our ethos. We’re as committed to it today as when we first started the club 12 years ago‘. The new Saturday nights will include performances from top DJs from around the country, including Skream, Jackmaster and Artwork. The club will also be inviting talented local performers to take the stage.

The new ‘Junk is’ launch event is timed to coincide with freshers, with the ambition of sealing their reputation as the ‘club to be at’ among new arrivals Over summer there have been several interior improvements to the club, including brand new air conditioning, improved lighting and sound and new decor with additional artwork. Alongside these improvements, Junk has also announced the opening of their brand new Discobox.

Junk’s Promotions Manager, Sam Sharp, commented:

When I started coming here as a student four years ago it quickly became by far and away my favourite club in the city with its uniquely friendly and welcoming vibe, and I urge all you lovely party people to come down as I did and see for yourself what Junk is! In the Discobox, we’ll be teaming up with the finest discotheques on the South Coast, Gold School, Astrofunk, Soul 45 and more to bring you the best of disco, funk, house, soul and groove every Saturday night in the basement.

