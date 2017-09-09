Hobbit Pub Hosts Fundraiser

After recently launching a crowdfunding campaign, The Lord of the Rings themed pub is now hosting a fundraiser on the 17th September with the hopes of preventing closure.

The Hobbit, located in Portswood is a venue that has always been popular among students due to its themed cocktails and live music events. However, Landlady Stella Roberts announced recently that the pub is facing closure within the next 8 weeks due to financial overhead.

On the campaign GoFundMe page she stated that;

Over the last few years we have experienced continual increases in overheads particularly from Southampton City Council who continue to increase our Business Rates (£37,000.00 ) and whom have added on new charges (£1555.00 Late Night Levy) and our landlords who refuse to lower the ground rent despite the downturn in trade due to economic factors particularly amongst the student community and it has left us in a very difficult position financially.

In an effort to prevent closure, the pub has announced a fundraiser event on the 17th September from 2pm – midnight. Throughout the day there will be live music from acts such as; Black Sheep, Posh Ellen and Mad King Ludwig among others.

