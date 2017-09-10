The Stile Pub Is Closing

The Stile pub at the edge of Highfield Campus has been given a notice of ten days to close.

Popular with both students and locals, the pub at the junction of University Road and Burgess Road has been a fixture on campus for over 20 years.

Owners, Greene King, informed the staff of the imminent closure in a meeting last Tuesday.

In a statement to the Daily Echo, Greene King confirmed that they will hand back the lease on the building to the University.

A University spokesperson added that they were examining alternative uses for the premises, and there were no plans to demolish the building.

Staff are being transferred to other Greene King pubs within the area, and there will be no redundancies.