Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
The Stile
Credit: Google

The Stile Pub Is Closing

0
By on News


The Stile pub at the edge of Highfield Campus has been given a notice of ten days to close.

Popular with both students and locals, the pub at the junction of University Road and Burgess Road has been a fixture on campus for over 20 years.

Owners, Greene King, informed the staff of the imminent closure in a meeting last Tuesday.

In a statement to the Daily Echo, Greene King confirmed that they will hand back the lease on the building to the University.

A University spokesperson added that they were examining alternative uses for the premises, and there were no plans to demolish the building.

Staff are being transferred to other Greene King pubs within the area, and there will be no redundancies.

Related posts:

  1. White House club to close down
  2. Universities Awarded Race Equality Charter Mark
  3. Southampton Lecturers Lose Court Challenge Over Israel Conference
  4. Chilli White Club Closing
  5. Closing the Door on Miss Morgan
Tags:
avatar

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply