Update – Murder Investigation Opened After Man Stabbed Last Night

An unidentified man was found seriously injured after being stabbed several times, shortly before midnight on Monday 18th September.

He was discovered at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road in Southampton.

Following the attack, the 39-year-old was rushed to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead earlier this morning. His next of kin has been informed but his identity has so far remained anonymous.

Hampshire Constabulary have said:

Armed officers remain in the area and the road has been closed while an investigation is conducted.

A witness who lived near by was told the Daily Echo:

I heard a commotion and saw a man lying in the middle of the road being worked on by the ambulance service.

The police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

If you know anything about the incident contact them or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.