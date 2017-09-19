Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Google Maps

Update – Murder Investigation Opened After Man Stabbed Last Night

0
By on News


An unidentified man was found seriously injured after being stabbed several times, shortly before midnight on Monday 18th September.

He was discovered at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road in Southampton.

Credit: Google Maps

Following the attack, the 39-year-old was rushed to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead earlier this morning. His next of kin has been informed but his identity has so far remained anonymous.

Hampshire Constabulary have said:

Armed officers remain in the area and the road has been closed while an investigation is conducted.

A witness who lived near by was told the Daily Echo:

I heard a commotion and saw a man lying in the middle of the road being worked on by the ambulance service.

The police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Credit: Hampshire Police

If you know anything about the incident contact them or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related posts:

  1. Teenager Arrested On Suspicion of Westridge Road Murder
  2. UPDATE: Police Intensify Investigation After Armed Robbery Attempt At Santander On Burgess Road
  3. Update: Police Reassure Residents as the Murder Investigation Continues
  4. UPDATE: Murder Investigation After Body Found on Westridge Road
  5. Update: Two Men Charged In Connection With Southampton Murder
Tags:
avatar

Former English Student | Travel Editor 2016-17 |Current MSc. International Politics | Editor-in-Chief at Wessex Scene for 2017-18.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply