M3 Motorway Near Winchester Closed

A section of the M3 motorway, between junctions 9 and 11 is closed in both directions after the police have been informed of “potential hazardous material” on the road.

Thousands of motorists are currently caught in queues on the motorway near Winchester.

Police said a bomb disposal team was at the scene of the closure between junctions nine and 11 at Winchester. They are working closely with the fire services and the Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to figure out what the hazardous material is exactly.

Highways England has warned motorists to find alternative routes and expect long delays as the motorway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Several witnesses have taken to twitter to show the incident:

So this is why the #M3 closed this morning. This taken just past jn10 south pic.twitter.com/IcZSEAduLj — Simon (@si3d) 23 September 2017