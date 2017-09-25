Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Google Earth

Police Appeal for Information on Reported Rape in Southampton

0
By on News


Police are looking to identify the man in the CCTV image below after a woman reported that she had been raped in the early morning of Sunday 24th September.

The 19-year-old woman left Jesters nightclub at around 1am on Sunday, and police believe the incident took place in the Bevois Valley area. Detective Constable Craig Fielding commented that ‘we [Hampshire Police] believe this man was in Jesters on Saturday night… and may have links to the Bevois Valley area.’

Have you seen this man?

As this was a busy night due to Fresher’s week, officers are optimistic that someone will recognise him. As part of their inquiry, Southampton police would like to speak to this man to further their investigation.

More information on who to contact if you do know, or have seen this man can be found here

 

Related posts:

  1. Woman Sexually Assaulted Outside Jesters
  2. Police commotion on Portswood Road.
  3. Police Appeal after Attempted Robbery at Portswood Cashpoint
  4. Police Appeal for Witnesses after Attempted Robbery on Portswood Road
  5. Aggravated burglary in Portswood: Police appeal for information
Tags:
avatar

Related Stories

Leave A Reply