Student Group to Launch Kit to Encourage Students to Reduce Plastic Waste

Student enterprise group EthiCo is to launch a kit this year aimed at encouraging students to produce less plastic waste.

The EthiCo Essentials Pack will comprise of a FairTrade cotton tote bag, recycled plastic water bottle, sustainably sourced stationery set, recycled A4 paper pad and a biodegradable bamboo toothbrush.

The start-up was founded in early 2017 and already sells a re-usable coffee cup (aimed at reducing the 2.5 billion disposable cups which are thrown into landfill annually) both online and in SUSU’s Shop on Top on Highfield Campus.

A loyalty scheme has been launched which will entitle customers who bring an EthiCo cup or other reusable drinking vessel to university catering outlets to an additional stamp on their loyalty cards.

Discounts for those who bring reusable mugs are also available at both Costa Coffee and Prêt à Manger.

EthiCo’s business plan won them £2,000 in funding from the university’s SEED Start-Up funding during the summer. More information about their goods and campaigns can be found on their website and Instagram profile.