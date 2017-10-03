Latest
Credit: SUSU RAG

RAG Wins Prestigious Award at House of Lords Fundraising Celebration

On Monday 18th September, five fundraisers from the University of Southampton’s Raise and Give (RAG) society were invited to attend a conference and award ceremony at the House of Lords. 

The members included, current RAG President Charlie Morris, Pete Johnson, Simon Pinney, Nathan Ruttley and Kieran Reals.

Credit:  SUSU RAG

During the award ceremony, 2015/2016 RAG President, Kieran Reals was awarded the Individual Recognition Award for his commitment and contribution to RAG over the past three years.

Credit: SUSU RAG

Kieran told Wessex Scene:

I feel incredibly privileged to have been recognised with this award. It has been an absolute joy to work alongside Breast Cancer Now and support their life saving research for the past three years. Massive thanks have to go to all the inspirational people I’ve had the pleasure working with along the way; everyone in Southampton RAG, at Breast Cancer Now and within the wider student fundraising community.

The event was organised to provide recognition to the top student fundraisers for the Breast Cancer Now charity. Southampton RAG is a member of Breast Cancer Now’s ‘Team Now’, the RAG groups which have raised the most money for the charity.

During the Breast Cancer Now annual October mega raid, Southampton RAG raised the highest average amount per person, with a grand total of £10,352.

