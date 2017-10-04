Football: Boreham Wood 1-0 Eastleigh

Bruno Andrade’s late strike proved to be the difference as Eastleigh fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in the National League away at Boreham Wood last night [Tuesday 3rd October].

Andrade proved the creative spark for the home side in a game that took the majority of the first half to spark into life, before Boreham defender David Stevens denied forward Gary McSheffrey on the line to keep the scores level.

The Portuguese caused a number of problems for the Eastleigh defence, including a driving run at the start of the second half to force a save from Ross Flitney, and a hurried clearance from the recovering defence.

Eastleigh were undoubtedly the better side on balance after the break, but Andrade’s goal – a first time finish after a low ball evaded the Spitfires defence – proved the difference on the night.

Richard Hill’s side will now look to bounce back in front of the TV cameras at Wrexham next Saturday [5:30pm].