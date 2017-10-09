Laptops Banned in The Bridge

SUSU has made the decision to ban usage of laptops in The Bridge bar/cafe.

The change happened with little publicity, leaving many students disappointed with the lack of a more ‘casual‘ study space. Expressing this concern, University of Southampton student Marie Avis said:

Not all students work best in atmospheres like the library… this could prevent them from accessing the best environment for them to work in.

Fellow student Rosie Doyle believes this decision will be further detrimental to societies, due to it often being ‘difficult to find space for committee meetings‘ when the SUSU meeting rooms are all fully booked.

However, some see the benefits of the ban being enforced. Jay Spiers, a member of bar staff at SUSU, was told that they received ‘a large number of complaints‘ because people studying often took up a lot of space for hours at a time.

SUSU president Flora Noble has acknowledged student feeling on this matter and has said that she will take their decision to the Sabb/Senior Leadership Team today (09/10/17) for further discussion.

Here are some of the other comments provided by students in relation to the ban:

