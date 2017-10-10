Costa in Portswood to Close

The Costa Coffee branch on Portswood Road is soon to close.

The branch on Westridge Road opened in a building formerly occupied by a branch of the HSBC bank in 2011.

Signs posted in the windows of the building announce that the branch will be shutting but do not specify the closure date.

The Portswood.info news site reports it is likely to close before the end of October, and that the closure is possibly related to issues with the store’s lease.

Wessex Scene has contacted Costa Coffee to clarify the situation.