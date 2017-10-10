University Closer To Building Centre for Cancer Immunology Research After Anonymous Donation

An anonymous donation means that the University of Southampton’s campaign to build a centre dedicated to cancer immunology research is a step closer to reality.

The £2m gift from a donor who has chosen to remain anonymous means that £23.8m of the required £25m funds have now been raised.

Currently in the final stages of construction at University Hospital Southampton, the Centre for Cancer Immunology will be one of the first of its kind in the UK. It will seek to unite world-leading experts from a variety of disciplines to expand clinical trials and develop new drugs to combat cancer.

Director of the Centre, Professor Tim Elliot, said that they are ‘extremely grateful’ for the donation, which means that the centre is now within ‘touching distance’ of becoming a reality.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Christopher Snowdon, added:

We are extremely grateful for this significant donation which puts us in reach of our goal allowing the University to continue its pioneering work in immunotherapies for cancer.

It is expected that work on the centre will be completed in early 2018, with the official opening taking place in spring or summer.