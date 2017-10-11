Susu The Cat Has Died

It was a very heavy heart that we are writing to inform you that the beloved Honorary Union President, Susu the Cat, has sadly passed away earlier today.

The Union cat was a much loved presence on campus for all University of Southampton students. In her time on campus, Susu achieved more than could ever be expected of a cat. She made national headlines during 2016 when she was appointed as Honorary President of the Union.

Most students are unaware of where she originally came from, but either way we have all loved her companionship throughout her many years as a resident of the Union Building. As many students will fondly know, usually you could find her in her favourite spot, the sofas in Bar 2.

Union President, Flora Noble, commented on Susu’s passing:

Susu the cat brought love and cuddles to the lives of Southampton students for fifteen years, and she will be sorely missed by staff and students alike. She was a true figurehead of the Union, will always remain in our hearts.

The Union have requested for students to share their photos and memories of Susu via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #susuthecat

A book of condolence will be available from Monday 16th October in Building 42.