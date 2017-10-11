University of Southampton Listed 11th in New Times Higher Education Ranking

The University of Southampton has been ranked 11th in a new ranking of the world’s best universities founded after the Second World War.

This new ranking was created by Times Higher Education (THE), and evaluates institutions founded between 1945 and 1966.

The ranking was done using the same methodology as THE’s World University Rankings, in which the University of Southampton placed 126th in the world for the 2017-2018 academic year. The ranking takes into account teaching, research reputation and research productivity.

The THE focused on this ‘Golden Age’ post-war period as higher education expanded rapidly and investment in research increased substantially during that time.

As such universities cannot be ranked in the website’s Young University Rankings, THE decided to evaluate them in this new list.

While the University of Southampton is placed 11th overall in this ranking, it is the second best institution out of the 18 universities in UK that made it into the list. It is ranked just below the University of Warwick.

The University of California in San Diego takes the top place in the rankings.

A spokesperson for the university told the Daily Echo: