Combined Comic Store and Pie Shop to Open in Southampton

The only pie shop in Winchester, Piecaramba, has announced on social media their plans to open another store in Southampton.

What makes this pie shop particularly unique is that Piecaramba does not only sell pies, but it also sells comic books.

During the celebration of their first birthday the store owners took to social media to announce the news that they would be opening another store in Carlton Place, Southampton.

The new shop will be over two floors so the business can cater to more customers and a provide function area for hire.

The opening will also create several new jobs, both part-time and full.

The shop opening is yet to be confirmed for definite but the owners hope it will be during December.