Ice Rink to Come to Southampton

Westquay will have it’s first ever ice rink is arriving just in time for Christmas.

From the 11th November until the 2nd January, a 740sq metre ice rink will take over the Esplanade in Westquay South.

The ice rink will be available to the public on a daily basis from 10:30am-10pm, except of course on Christmas Day itself.

The accompany decor surrounding the rink intends to create a festive vibe.

The site will include a log cabin bar, hundreds of fairy lights and will be set against the impressive backdrop of Southampton’s old city walls. In the daytime the bar will offer hot chocolates and warm drinks and during the night there is the option to purchase Jaeger.

