Petition to Build a Memorial For SUSU The Cat Launched by Student

After the sad death of Susu The Cat, a student from the University of Southampton has created an online petition to build a memorial to her on Highfield Campus.

Thomas Randall, a final year history student, launched the petition yesterday. It was signed more than 340 times in less than 24 hours.

The petition will be delivered to the University as well as Union President, Flora Noble.

The student stated in the petition:

Susu the Cat, Honourary President of Southampton University Student’s Union, sadly passed away on the 11th October 2017 at the age of 15 after a long and happy life living in the Union Building. Her contributions to the student community over the last 15 years have been absolutely massive and she has been a household name on campus. We need to recognise and pay tribute to all that she did for us on campus, and I believe a lasting memorial is needed. Something like a small memorial garden or a statue so that she lives on forever in our hearts, even though she is in the land of milk and tuna now.

Susu’s loss has touched every student of the University. Both student magazines payed their respect in an obituary and a feature on fictional cats.

