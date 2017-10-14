Southampton City Council Calls for Residents to Swap Car Journeys for Walking

My Journey Southampton, the sustainable travel brand of Southampton City Council, has launched #StepUpSouthampton, an initiative that encourages people living and working in Southampton to walk on short journeys.

The City Council has set the aim for everyone to walk 10,000,000 steps together starting on the 10th October, World Mental Health Day. The initiative is focused on encouraging people to swap their short car journeys for walking.

Walking is known to have an incredibly positive effect on wellbeing and happiness, helping to reduce stress and boost energy levels. In a survey carried out by the City Council, 81% of people agreed that walking helps them to relax and feel less stressed.

On a regular day people walk up to 2,400-4,000 steps a day, and the council wants to increase that by encouraging people to leave their cars at home and walk more.

Julia Crear, South of England Regional Director at Living Streets (a charity promoting the benefits walking), said: