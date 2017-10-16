What’s Up with Southampton’s Yellow Sky?

Bizarre weather has been affected the UK today, as a result of Storm Ophelia. The storm has been pulling up air and dust from parts of Africa and Southern Europe.

Across the South, citizens have witnessed yellow skies and red suns. Many have drawn comparisons between the sky and being on the set of TV show, Doctor Who.

Stormy conditions are set to effect some parts of the UK, along with abnormally high temperatures for this time of year. Futhermore, strong winds of up to 81mph have swept across the south of Ireland as a result of this ex hurricane. The Met Office have issued an amber warning for the aftereffects of what has been a devastating natural phenomenon in parts of the world.

Whilst here in the South West of England, the effects have been only visual and harmless, in Ireland the Storm has caused significant disruption. Social media videos have shown some of the destruction and inconvenience caused since this morning.

Dramatic footage of the roof being blown off #Douglas Community School’s gym on southside of #Cork city

#Ophelia#iestaffpic.twitter.com/0dSw5w1rTj

— Eoin English (@EoinBearla) October 16, 2017

Whilst Ireland faced disruption, England has mainly seen an extremely abnormal yellow-tinged sky and a red sun. Met Office forecaster, Graham Madge, described how such ‘yellow sky’ weather has occurred.

It’s all connected with Ophelia, on the eastern side of the low pressure system air is coming up in the southern direction. Air is being pulled from southern Europe and Africa and that air contains a lot of dust. So it’s most likely the appearance of sunset at midday is caused by the particles scattering the light and giving the appearance of a red sun.

With strange mid-October weather set to hit the UK in the next week, the effects of Storm Ophelia are still to be felt. Highs of 20°C have already been reached today, and temperatures may continue with a predicted reach of 17°C on Wednesday. Although Britons may wish to enjoy this weather, this heat in October has been cited by many as a worrying cause for concern.