Women Sexually Assaulted Near Bedford Place

A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Southampton on October 4th.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, between 2am and 3am, near Hill Lane.

Hampshire Police have opened an investigation into the serious sexual assault and are requesting help from the public.

They have released CCTV footage of a dark coloured Renault Clio. The car was driving down Wilton Avenue towards Hill Lane at around 2:30am.

They wish to speak to the driver of the car.

An exact location of the incident has not been confirmed, but police say that the assault happened near Hill Lane or the surrounding area.